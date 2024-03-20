Broken undersea cable reported between Vormsi, mainland Estonia

news
Vormsi
Vormsi Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
news

An undersea cable between the western island of Vormsi and mainland Estonia has broken, the Estonian Broadband Development Foundation (ELASA) reported on Wednesday. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but communication services are still working.

The foundation, which owns the cable, said it has been down since approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Preliminary studies show the fault is approximately 400 meters off the coast of the mainland.

Residents should not be affected by the fault as there are other cables running between the islands and the mainland.

ELASA has contacted its cable maintenance partner, who will identify the exact location of the fault and repair it as soon as possible. It has also informed the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

The cable is not an international communication cable, but it connects mainland Estonia with the islands Vormsi and Hiiumaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20.03

Broken undersea cable reported between Vormsi, mainland Estonia

20.03

Estonian MEP Paet: Yes, I'm interested in European commissioner job

20.03

Reform Party expels Narva member over museum criticism

20.03

Estonia's Council of Europe candidate introduces agenda ahead of first vote

20.03

Estonia, Ukraine start security agreement formal negotiations

20.03

Analyst: Startups will not make up 30% of Estonia's GDP by 2030

20.03

Ukrainian artist Mariia Bonchuk opens exhibition at Tallinn's Põhjala tehas

20.03

First case of tickborne encephalitis already diagnosed in Estonia this year

20.03

Tallinn's Stroomi to get beach house with observation deck next year

20.03

Tallinn: Four new kindergartens to open this year, more on the way

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.03

Estonia expelling Russian embassy employee

19.03

Tallinn's Peterburi tee renovation to start in autumn

19.03

Direct flights available to over 50 destinations from Tallinn this summer

20.03

Kallas: Next NATO Secretary General should come from Eastern Europe

19.03

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

20.03

Lawyer: Constitution does not allow for revoking Russian citizens' voting rights in Estonia

19.03

Electricity prices will rise to almost €500 on Wednesday morning

19.03

Kallas in Berlin: Ukraine urgently needs weapons, ammunition

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo