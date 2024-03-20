Broken undersea cable reported between Vormsi, mainland Estonia

An undersea cable between the western island of Vormsi and mainland Estonia has broken, the Estonian Broadband Development Foundation (ELASA) reported on Wednesday. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but communication services are still working.

The foundation, which owns the cable, said it has been down since approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Preliminary studies show the fault is approximately 400 meters off the coast of the mainland.

Residents should not be affected by the fault as there are other cables running between the islands and the mainland.

ELASA has contacted its cable maintenance partner, who will identify the exact location of the fault and repair it as soon as possible. It has also informed the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA).

The cable is not an international communication cable, but it connects mainland Estonia with the islands Vormsi and Hiiumaa.

