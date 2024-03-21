Thursday's weather overcast, damp and chilly

The days may be getting longer but spring still seems in no hurry to arrive in Estonia. Thursday brings rain, sleet and chilly conditions in many areas, and similar weather is expected through to the weekend and the start of the new week. Saturday itself will buck that trend somewhat, and be somewhat milder.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning was cloudy and colder in the North and East (as low as -2 degrees Celsius) than the South and West, where temperatures were mostly slightly above zero. Precipitation fell mainly in the North and mainly as sleet.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, March 21, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning remains cloudy with continued precipitation, falling increasingly as rain as the day wears on, and patches of fog in the morning itself. Light patches of snowfall underfoot, even in Tallinn. Temperatures are above zero nationwide, a fairly uniform +1 to +2 degrees with light southerlies and the overcast skies remaining.

Daytime weather map, March 21, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the wind will pick up a bit, 3-8 meters per second in gusts up to 11 meters per second, still blowing from the South. Beyond that, conditions are much the same as seen in the morning, with ambient temperatures in the Southeast and Center reaching as high as +7 degrees. Values of 3-5 degrees are expected for the North and West, and, fairly unusually, Saaremaa will be the chilliest part of the country at +2 degrees.

Showers are expected still in the northern half of the country and over Saaremaa again.

Rain and sleet are also expected for the coming days. Nighttime averages from Friday to Monday will fluctuate between +2 and -2 degrees, with the daytime values ranging from +2 to +6 degrees.

Saturday promises to be the mildest, clearest and driest day, while the night which follows will be the coldest, with the mercury still falling below zero on average.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Friday, March 22 to Monday, March 25, 2024. Source: ERR

Strong rain and sleet showers will spread across Estonia through Sunday, and temperatures will drop again. Monday will be slightly warmer and with less precipitation.

Today, Thursday, is the vernal equinox, and the rate at which the days are getting longer will start to gradually slow up, though five minutes of extra daylight are still to be added every day, through to mid-May. The clocks go forward an hour a week on Sunday (March 31) after which time the evenings will start to be even lighter.

