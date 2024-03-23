Saturday's weather in Estonia drier and milder, but still windy

A partial cyclone moving eastwards from Sweden to Finland is influencing weather in Estonia over the weekend, bringing quite strong winds and some rain.

However as Saturday progresses, this system will move further eastward still, bringing drier conditions as a high-pressure ridge spreads across the Baltic states in the afternoon.

The rest of the weekend and well into next week will bring wetter and colder conditions, however, with subzero values forecast at night.

After a rainy and windy Friday night-Saturday early morning, dawn brought drier conditions across much of the country, with clear skies in the West and over the islands.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Saturday, March 23, 2024. Source: ERR

The rest of the country is mostly cloudy, with showers lingering in the East, while southwesterlies of 5-11 meters per second in gusts up to 16 meters per second in coastal areas will make the ambient temperatures of 2-4 degrees Celsius seem pretty fresh.

The winds will swing round to the West daytime, bringing cloud nationwide, though the sun will peep through from time to time, and it will be mostly dry, save for in the Northeast.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Saturday, March 23, 2024. Source: ERR

Ambient temperatures in the Center and Southeast (6-7 degrees Celsius) will be slightly milder than those in the West and North (4-5 degrees).



Overnight temperatures will range from -3 to +1 degrees Celsius, and on Sunday air temperature values can reach up to +6 degrees (+4 degrees on average), though the rain will return.

The new week will bring more precipitation still, through to Wednesday at least, while fluctuating daytime temperatures can mean sleet falling as well as rain. Nighttime averages are to remain cold, as low as -3 degrees overnight Monday to Tuesday.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Sunday, March 24 to Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Source: ERR

We are into that time of year when it is getting lighter and lighter in the mornings and evenings, yet is particularly chilly.

Sunrise on Saturday was at 6.12 a.m, while sunset will be at 6.43 p.m.

By Wednesday, those times will be 6 a.m. and 6.52 p.m. respectively (Tallinn times).

The clocks go forward one hour on the very last day of March this year, ie. a week on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!