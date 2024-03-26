Tuesday in Estonia calm but with patches of rain, sleet and snow

Tuesday's weather in Estonia is to be chilly but above zero and with little wind. Temperatures during the day are set to get milder as the week progresses also, though the nights can still be cold.

A weak low-pressure system will bring cloud in a southwesterly to northeasterly direction, and with it precipitation, including as snow.

The moister air can also bring fog early in the morning in places; through the course of the day and as the heavier precipitation moves to the Northeast, the sun may peep through the clouds in places, in turn raising temperatures somewhat.

Monday night and early Tuesday morning was somewhat colder than has been the case recently, and temperatures dropped below zero nationwide. At the same time, cloud cover brought forth sleet, rain and snow.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning remains cloudy and chilly, with patches of rain particularly in the Southwest and Center, and fog in places too.

Ambient temperatures will hover around zero in the North and West, up to +2 degrees Celsius in the South, with little to no wind.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime will remain cloudy, though the sun will peep through at times.

Daytime temperatures will be as warm as +9 degrees in the Southeast, around 4 degrees in Tallinn, with the coldest temperatures (+3 degrees) in the West and over the islands, and also in the Northeast. Precipitation will remain in coastal areas (including on the shores of Peipsi järv), variously as snow, sleet or rain depending on temperatures.

Tuesday night and Wednesday is set to be drier; a low of -3 degrees is forecast for the night and up to +10 degrees on Wednesday itself, though coastal areas may be chillier.

Thursday is set to be drier still.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Wednesday, March 27 to Saturday, March 30, 2024. Source: ERR

The average night temperatures will vary, up to +4 degrees on Thursday night, though this will be followed by the chilliest forecast daytime average of +8 degrees on Friday itself. Rainfall in places is also set to return heading into the weekend, while the wind will have picked up, though overall the warmer air temperatures will finally make it feel a little more spring-like as we round the month off.

The clocks go forward an hour early in the morning Sunday, March 31. Whereas dawn on Tuesday was just after 6 a.m., sundown a bit before 7 p.m., on Sunday the respective times (in Tallinn) will be 6.50 a.m. and 8 p.m.

