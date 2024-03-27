Estonia opens first honorary consulate in Ukraine

News
Estonia’s honorary consulate in Zhytomyr, Ukraine was opened by President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar on March 27, 2024.
Estonia’s honorary consulate in Zhytomyr, Ukraine was opened by President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar on March 27, 2024. Source: Erik Peinar/ Chancellery of the Riigikogu
News

Estonia's first honorary consulate in Ukraine was opened in Zhytomyr by President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) on Wednesday.

Opening the consulate shows Estonia's interest in strengthening and deepening the relations between the countries.

"We will continue to support Ukraine in every way until Ukraine's victory," Hussar said.

Estonia has pledged to rebuild Zhytomyr Oblast and reconstruction has already started. A kindergarten and bridge have been rebuilt with Estonian financing.

"With our activities, we want to also show the allies that the reconstruction of Ukraine is not only necessary, but possible as well," Hussar said.

He said the program's aim is to help Ukraine and Zhytomyr become prosperous and places where Estonian and Ukrainian companies, universities and people can freely cooperate.

"The Honorary Consul will be a key person in establishing contacts and developing relations between Estonia and Zhytomyr and, if necessary, in assisting Estonian citizens with consular matters," Hussar

Mykola Sychenko will be the honorary consul.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:39

Tanel Talve quits SDE to run as European elections independent candidate

17:10

Art museum: We know almost nothing about Kadriorg Palace ceiling murals

16:44

Reform Party nominates Johan-Kristjan Konovalov as Viljandi mayor

16:40

Estonia opens first honorary consulate in Ukraine

16:21

Finance ministry: Doubling the fine unit would not yield enough revenue

16:04

Isamaa chair lists topics the party wants to see in Tallinn coalition agreement

15:55

Estonian finance minister 'gifted' old Audi in protest against car tax

15:36

Health minister: Alcohol advertising limitations do not restrict personal freedoms

15:08

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

15:06

New justice minister sees no way to quickly strip Russian citizens' voting rights

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

07:56

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

15:08

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.03

City Plaza 2 construction work still delayed

26.03

Bank of Estonia: 6-month Euribor may start to fall in spring

26.03

Gasoline prices unlikely to rise further

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo