Estonia opens first honorary consulate in Ukraine

Estonia's first honorary consulate in Ukraine was opened in Zhytomyr by President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) on Wednesday.

Opening the consulate shows Estonia's interest in strengthening and deepening the relations between the countries.

"We will continue to support Ukraine in every way until Ukraine's victory," Hussar said.

Estonia has pledged to rebuild Zhytomyr Oblast and reconstruction has already started. A kindergarten and bridge have been rebuilt with Estonian financing.

"With our activities, we want to also show the allies that the reconstruction of Ukraine is not only necessary, but possible as well," Hussar said.

He said the program's aim is to help Ukraine and Zhytomyr become prosperous and places where Estonian and Ukrainian companies, universities and people can freely cooperate.

"The Honorary Consul will be a key person in establishing contacts and developing relations between Estonia and Zhytomyr and, if necessary, in assisting Estonian citizens with consular matters," Hussar

Mykola Sychenko will be the honorary consul.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!