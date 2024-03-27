Estonia opens honorary consulate in Ukraine's Zhytomyr

Estonia opened an honorary consulate in Ukraine's Zhytomyr oblast on Wednesday to boost cooperation between the two countries.

This is the first Estonian honorary consulate opened in Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea by Russia. Its main tasks include providing consular assistance to Estonian citizens, boosting economic and cultural relations, and developing relations.

Mykola Sychenko will be the honorary consul.

"The Honorary Consul will be a key person in establishing contacts and developing relations between Estonia and Zhytomyr and, if necessary, in assisting Estonian citizens with consular matters," said President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), who is on a visit to Ukraine.

"We will continue to support Ukraine in every way until Ukraine's victory," he added.

Estonia has pledged to rebuild Zhytomyr Oblast and reconstruction has already started. A kindergarten and bridge have been rebuilt with Estonian financing.

"With our activities, we want to also show the allies that the reconstruction of Ukraine is not only necessary, but possible as well," Hussar said.

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk said she was glad the consulate has been opened in the region and this will help more aid get to Ukraine.

In addition to assisting Estonian citizens, the honorary consulate will advance trade and business relations between Ukraine and Estonia.

"In cooperation with the honorary consul, the premises of the consulate can be used as an Estonian center for presenting various business projects, cultural exchange and other activities in developing relations between our states," Kolk said.

The honorary consulate was opened by Hussar, Kolk and Governor of Zhytomyr Oblast Vitaliy Bunechko at Kyivska Street (Kyiv Street ) 10, Zhytomyr.

This article was updated with additional information and quotes from Ambassador Annely Kolk.

