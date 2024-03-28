Thursday's weather in Estonia warm and dry

The spring weather in Estonia is finally here, and on Thursday ambient temperatures can rise above +10 degrees Celsius in places. Easter weekend will be also somewhat spring-like, save for wet weather forecast for Friday, and chillier temperatures at night.

Temperatures overnight Wednesday to Thursday were above zero everywhere, and it was cloudy, but dry, with southeasterly breezes.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, March 28, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning is a continuation of most of these conditions, though the cloud will lift, particularly in the west and over the islands, where the skies are set to be clear. Ambient temperatures a fairly uniform +3-4 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, March 28, 2024. Source: ERR

The mercury will climb through the day, up to 13 degrees on the mainland, though it will be chillier on Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, at 8-9 degrees. The southeasterlies remain, 5-10 meters per second in gusts up to 14 meters per second, and the cloud cover will thicken somewhat in the west. Nonetheless the sun will peep through at times all over the country.

The arrival of a low-pressure system means Good Friday is set to be rainy and colder, particularly in the northeast, and +7 degrees on average.

The rest of Easter weekend and into the new week will be warmer during the day, from +10 on average on Easter Saturday to +15 degrees on the Monday, yet the nighttime temperatures will be colder again, particularly Saturday night into early Sunday morning, when temperatures will dip below zero again.

Saturday and Sunday will be clearer, however, with patches of showers only on the first of these days; Easter Day is forecast to be dry.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday while as noted will be considerably warmer, can also see scattered showers.

On Easter Sunday, the last day of March, the clocks go forward early in the morning. Whereas dawn in Tallinn was at just before 6 a.m. today, Thursday, on the Sunday it falls nearly an hour later. Sundown on Thursday is at 6.55 p.m., but after the clock change it will come at just after 8 p.m., on Sunday evening (Tallinn times).

