Thursday's weather in Estonia warm and dry

News
Spring.
Spring. Source: Margus Muld / ERR
News

The spring weather in Estonia is finally here, and on Thursday ambient temperatures can rise above +10 degrees Celsius in places. Easter weekend will be also somewhat spring-like, save for wet weather forecast for Friday, and chillier temperatures at night.

Temperatures overnight Wednesday to Thursday were above zero everywhere, and it was cloudy, but dry, with southeasterly breezes.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, March 28, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning is a continuation of most of these conditions, though the cloud will lift, particularly in the west and over the islands, where the skies are set to be clear. Ambient temperatures a fairly uniform +3-4 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, March 28, 2024. Source: ERR

The mercury will climb through the day, up to 13 degrees on the mainland, though it will be chillier on Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, at 8-9 degrees. The southeasterlies remain, 5-10 meters per second in gusts up to 14 meters per second, and the cloud cover will thicken somewhat in the west. Nonetheless the sun will peep through at times all over the country.

The arrival of a low-pressure system means Good Friday is set to be rainy and colder, particularly in the northeast, and +7 degrees on average.

The rest of Easter weekend and into the new week will be warmer during the day, from +10 on average on Easter Saturday to +15 degrees on the Monday, yet the nighttime temperatures will be colder again, particularly Saturday night into early Sunday morning, when temperatures will dip below zero again.

Saturday and Sunday will be clearer, however, with patches of showers only on the first of these days; Easter Day is forecast to be dry.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 1, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday while as noted will be considerably warmer, can also see scattered showers.

On Easter Sunday, the last day of March, the clocks go forward early in the morning. Whereas dawn in Tallinn was at just before 6 a.m. today, Thursday, on the Sunday it falls nearly an hour later. Sundown on Thursday is at 6.55 p.m., but after the clock change it will come at just after 8 p.m., on Sunday evening (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:01

Driving test results hinge on individual examiners in Estonia

09:41

Court detains journalist working for Rossiya Segodnya

08:52

Statistics: Retail trade turnover in decline for 18 months straight

08:15

Other parties to Isamaa: Tallinn City Council cannot change the Constitution

07:02

Thursday's weather in Estonia warm and dry

27.03

EKRE's Helle-Moonika Helme to join Tallinn City Council

27.03

Tallinn coalition negotiations start date still unknown

27.03

Flights between Tartu, Helsinki begin on March 31

27.03

Watch: Baltic foreign ministers discuss European Security

27.03

Defense forces to receive modern night vision equipment

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.03

Liquids, electronics hand luggage removal rules lifted at Tallinn Airport

26.03

Motion of no confidence in Mihhail Kõlvart as Tallinn mayor passes vote

27.03

Foreign investor planning billion-euro methanol plant in Pärnu

27.03

Prime minister: We will not hinder Mark Rutte NATO secretary general candidacy

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.03

5-year-old schoolgirl designs new Tallinn crane's nest light installation

26.03

Bank of Estonia: 6-month Euribor may start to fall in spring

27.03

Self-driving bus developer Auve Tech plans to keep going despite loss

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo