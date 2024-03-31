Tallinn coalition talks kick off

The Reform Party, Social Democratic Party, Isamaa and Eesti 200 launched negotiations for a new coalition in Estonia's capital Tallinn at the Jaan Poska House at noon on Sunday. The talks follow the collapse of the Center-SDE city government following a successful no-confidence motion against Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart.

The previous coalition of the Center Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) fell apart earlier this week when 41 delegates backed a no-confidence motion against Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart in the 79-member Tallinn City Council.

Isamaa have said that the new coalition must take a stand on the voting rights of third-country citizens in Estonia, while the other sides have refused to hash out nationwide topics at the municipal talks. Participating in the talks for Isamaa are Karl-Sander Kase, Riina Solman and party leader Urmas Reinsalu.

Social Democrats' leader Lauri Läänemets said that his party wants to see the talks concluded as quickly as possible to have a new city government in place as early as next week. SDE is represented by Acting Mayor Madle Lippus and head of the SDE group of the city council Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Marek Reinaas, representing Eesti 200, said that the party sees no major differences between the partners in municipal matters and is heading into the talks in a conciliatory and optimistic mood. The topics the party wants to bring to the table are Estonian education, transport reform and a fiscal review. The remaining members of its delegation are Aleksei Jašin and Joel Jesse.

The Reform Party's Pärtel-Peeter Pere has said that Tallinn has a power vacuum, which requires the sides to take prompt action, and that speed is more important than drawing lines in the sand. In addition to Pere, speaking for Reform are Martin Kukk and Sander Andla.

In the meantime, Madle Lippus (SDE) is acting Tallinn mayor. Both she and Ossinovski have been tipped as the next mayor in the capital.

The week's developments brought to an end an 18-and-a-half year hegemony the Center Party held over Tallinn; the bulk of that time the party ruled alone. Center entered into a coalition with SDE after losing its overall majority in the capital at the October 2021 local elections.

The election of Kõlvart, who had become mayor in April 2019, as Center leader was followed by a wave of high profile departures from the party, including its former leader and former prime minister, Jüri Ratas, who joined Isamaa.

Center are now in opposition in Tallinn, along with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

