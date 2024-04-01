Gallery: Tartu basks in warm weather on April 1

Residents of Tartu enjoyed the sun on April 1.
Open gallery
34 photos
Residents of Tartu enjoyed the sunny weather on Monday as the temperature rose to more than 20 degrees (c).

The newly renovated riverside, between the Arch Bridge (Kaarsild) and the Atlantis building, was a popular place to sit on Monday afternoon during one of the warmest days of the year so far.

In addition to Tartu, the Environment Agency recorded temperatures of more than 20 degrees at observation stations elsewhere in Southern Estonia, such as Valga and Võru.

Unfortunately, the weather is forecast to drop below zero degrees (c) again in the coming days.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Gallery: Tartu basks in warm weather on April 1

