Tuesday in Estonia turns wetter and colder

Damp weather conditions in Tallinn's Old Town Square.
Damp weather conditions in Tallinn's Old Town Square. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tuesday's weather in Estonia is to be considerably colder than that seen at the end of March, a trend set to continue through this week. Fairly dense cloud cover, with rain during the day, is forecast.

While temperatures up to 21 degrees were recorded on Sunday, a record for March in Estonia coming on the last day of that month, subzero temperatures at night this week are expected.

April showers which may also fall in the form of sleet and even snow can continue into next weekend.

The arrival of a low pressure area from the Baltic Sea will bring milder conditions again on Saturday.

Morning weather map, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday night was cloudy with patches of rain and in the morning, more rainfall is due, primarily in a west-east band running from Hiiumaa across western and central Estonia to the shores of Peipsi järv.

Tuesday morning dawned blustery, with northeasterlies capable of reaching gusts up to 17 meters per second on the northwest coast. The warmest temperatures in the morning fall in the southern half of the country (+6-9 degrees Celsius). Tallinn will be cooler at +3 degrees.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime brings showers more generally in Estonia, with perhaps only the islands to be spared. Dense cloud cover remains nationwide. There is also a chance of thunder in the west and close to Peipsi järv in the east.

Again the south will be warmer – considerably so in the far southeast where the mercury can reach as high as +17 degrees. The north and West will be chillier at 3-6 degrees, with Tallinn again seeing the lowest temperatures.

The northeasterlies remain, of 5-15 meters per second, with gusts up to 22 meters per second forecast for the northwest coast.

The conditions in the evening are to be variable too; the precipitation should thin out to occasional showers, while fog may also be seen, while the wind will both die down in strength and change its direction, swinging back to the northeast and picking up again after midnight.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Wednesday, April 3 to Saturday, April 6, 2024. Source: ERR

With average overnight temperatures of +2, precipitation falling overnight is likely to be in the form of sleet or even snow in places, and Wednesday's average temperature is predicted to be just +1 degree. The west will see clearer skies on Wednesday.

Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning will be colder still – we will once again see average values below zero, at -4, and Thursday itself will average +2 degrees nationwide, though the skies will be clearer. Thursday will be less windy also.

Thursday night will still be chilly, and wet, so more sleet may arrive, but Friday is set to be milder (+5 degrees on average) with the arrival of warmer air from the southwest.

Showers are expected on Saturday in many places, though the temperature will continue to rise to +7 degrees in the daytime.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar.

