Estonia plans to buy 18 French-made CAESAR howitzers

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer.
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer. Source: Public Domain/Sgt. 1st Class Mikki Sprenkle/Wikimedia Commons.
The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) may receive 18 state-of-the-art Camion Équipé d'un Système d'Artillerie (CAESAR) 155 millimeter, 52-caliber self-propelled howitzers made by and purchased from France, part of plans to form a separate battalion which would be under the direct command of the EDF's 1st Division.

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told daily Postimees that the truck-based, wheeled weaponry is the most significant arms purchase of all as contained in the current EDF reinforcement package.

At the core of the EDF's current artillery capabilities are the 24 South Korean-made K9 "Thunder" tracked self-propelled howitzers, also of 155 mm caliber, and keeping in mind the lessons drawn from the war in Ukraine and the major role artillery has played.

A new vessel for the Estonian Navy (Merevägi), organizationally a part of the EDF, is among the other major planned procurements.

Pevkur said: "The new vessel is planned to be built rather than ordered," adding that the estimated cost of doing this is in the €30 million to €40 million range.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

