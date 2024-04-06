Gallery: New Škoda trains to be used by Elron start journey north

News
Škoda carriages en route to Riga, where they will be assembled before making the final journey to Estonia and service with Elron.
Open gallery
8 photos
News

The first new electric train units destined to be used by rail operator Elron started their journey, by road, from the Škoda Group factory in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, destined for Riga.

The first shipment sent to Riga included two carriages, and the locomotives' final assembly takes place in the Latvian capital.

Elron board member Märt Ehrenpreis said: "So far, two out of the 16 trains have been finished. One has been tested in a factory located in the [Czech] city of Pilsen, while the other is being transported by road to a factory in Riga."

"According to the plans, both trains will arrive for testing on Estonian railroads by the start of summer. Their tests here will confirm their full suitability for Estonian tracks," Ehrenpreis went on.

Between 2024-2026, 16 new passenger trains are set to arrive in Estonia, in an effort to satisfy the growing demand for new train connections and other changes – including the electrification of the line between Tallinn and Tartu.

Ehrenpreis said the new trains will start operating in 2025 and will gradually resolve the shortage of rolling stock and allow, as they come on line.

"After the electrification of the Tallinn-Tartu railway, the first six trains will serve this passenger-heavy route," he added.

Elron train drivers are from next week to start getting to grips with the new train.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:03

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

17:00

Kadri Simson endorses Jüri Ratas' European elections candidacy

16:45

EISA announces new business start-up grants

16:34

Cornerstone for new grain silo laid in Mäo

16:28

Estonian green hydrogen tech firm raises €140 million in capital

15:50

State high schools attracting Tallinn pupils away from municipal-run equivalents

15:27

Gallery: New Škoda trains to be used by Elron start journey north

15:08

Gallery: Center Party presents its European Parliament election candidates

14:59

IMF delegation getting an overview of state of the Estonian economy

13:34

Prime minister decorated with prestigious US award

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.04

Russia's GPS interference over Estonia ramps up

05.04

SDE leader: Tax changes or major austerity needed for next year

05.04

Interior minister: Orthodox church cannot continue under Patriarch Kirill

04.04

Cybercriminals steal data of around 700,000 Apotheka pharmacy customers

12:38

Moscow's pressure, chaos during transfer of assets to Russian church in Estonia

05.04

NATO Tour stops in Tallinn for 75th anniversary celebration

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo