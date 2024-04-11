Weather to get colder and wetter again Thursday, coming days

Spring.
Spring. Source: Margus Muld / ERR
Ambient temperatures in Estonia hover the 11–12 degrees Celsius-mark on Thursday inland, but will be mostly below 10 degrees in coastal areas, which means that along with windy conditions, Thursday will be chillier than Wednesday was.

Colder temperatures are forecast over the weekend and next week.

Wednesday night itself was windy an overcast, but dry.

Morning weather map, Thursday, April 11, 2024. Source: ERR

The blustery weather continues in the morning, though the cloud cover will mostly lift through the morning, bringing clear skies. Morning temperatures are a fairly even 4-6 degrees Celsius. Southwesterlies of 5 to 12 meters per second, in gusts up to 17 meters per second are forecast.

From the afternoon, the wind will pick up further still and bring fresh cloud, and with it rain, particularly in the west and north.

Weather map for Thursday, April 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Ambient temperatures during the day will be lower over the islands and in the west (6-8 degrees) than in the north, east and southeast (10-12 degrees).

The strong winds and rain continue into the evening, though will lift somewhat after midnight.

Overnight temperatures Thursday to Friday are forecast at just +3-4 degrees.

On Friday daytime, the same stark difference in temperature is forecast for coastal areas (5-6 degrees), compared with values of 12-15 degrees inland, though conditions will be dry.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, April 12 to Monday, April 15, 2024. Source: ERR

Saturday morning remains dry but the wet and windy conditions are set to return after noon. Heading into the new week, the average ambient temperatures will fall, to 8 degrees daytime Monday, and just +2 degrees the preceding night with scattered showers forecast.

Daytime temperatures averaging below 10 are forecast for next week generally.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: Taimi

