Minister calls for reducing EU bureaucratic burden on Estonian firms

Minister of IT and Economic Affairs Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) has called for the European Union to reduce its bureaucracy to help the bloc's common market to function and grow. This would help its smaller member states, such as Estonia, in particular.

Riisalo said: "Reducing the administrative burden on entrepreneurs and implementing real-time economy solutions across Europe is important for Estonia. The free movement of data is as important as the free movement of goods and services."

"For example, this means that entrepreneurs must have the freedom to act so that every activity is not accompanied by an additional obligation to complete documents," the minister went on, via a press release.

"Geopolitical challenges, energy, transport and digital connections, funding green energy and new technologies at affordable prices are also important keywords in the course of our economy," he added.

Riisalo made his remarks in the context of Wednesday's meeting with Enrico Letta, former Prime Minister of Italy and current president of the Jacques Delors Institute, who is preparing a report on the future of the EU common market.

In the course of making his report, Letta has been visiting EU member states, and meeting with entrepreneurs, politicians, academics and policymakers.

Together with Estonian entrepreneurs, the pair discussed what needs to be changed in the rules governing the European common market in the future to repoint the Eurozone economy towards growth once again.

Estonia's compact size and high level of digital development make the functioning of the European common market particularly important for small and medium-sized companies here, Riisalo said.

The meeting also covered state aid and ways to make this fairer for smaller member states, whose opportunities are often more limited.

Energy, telecoms, and transport links were also discussed as areas necessary for the functioning of the common market.

The rationale behind the report related to concerns about the EU in the current economic environment and its fragmented rules across 27 member states, and competition from the US, China, and India among others.

The report is planned to be ready for the spring meeting of the Council of the European Union on April 17.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!