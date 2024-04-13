Saturday's weather to see rain clouds spreading across the country by evening

Saturday in Estonia will be cloudy and overcast, and while the morning will be mostly dry and calm, the afternoon and evening will see the return of the rain showers and stronger breezes.

The coming days are set for lower average temperatures, and we will not yet quite be free of the sub-zero values, at least at nighttime.

Friday night into Saturday morning was cloudy and wet in the south, though the recent winds had died down earlier on Friday, and temperatures were well above zero nationwide.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Saturday, April 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud cover remains uniformly this morning, with light rain possible in Southeastern Estonia and a chance of fog in places. Breezes will only be very light, while ambient temperatures are a uniform 5-7 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The wind will pick up again somewhat after lunch; southwesterlies of 4-8 meters per second in gusts up to 12 meters per second on the coasts.

Daytime temperatures will range from 7-9 degrees in western Estonia and particularly in coastal areas, continuing a recent trend for that part of the country to be chilliest, to 11-13 degrees in Tallinn and most of the rest of the country.

Cloud cover remains, and the rain will return, first over the islands in the afternoon, spreading across the mainland by the evening, meaning showers can be expected anywhere in Estonia Saturday evening.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Sunday, April 14 to Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Source: ERR

The rest of the weekend and into the new week will see similar conditions, though temperatures will fall – on average 9 degrees daytime Sunday, down to 7 degrees by midweek.

Similarly, while the average ambient temperature for Saturday night is forecast at +5 degrees, by Monday night, it will be -1 degree, and the same is expected Tuesday night.

There will be little wind on Monday, though showers will be even more likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The days get longer by around five minutes per day at this time of year; dawn on Saturday was at 6.10 a.m., and sundown is 8.33 p.m., while by Wednesday, the respective times will be 6.02 a.m. and 8.40 p.m. (Tallinn times).

