Saturday's weather to see rain clouds spreading across the country by evening

news
Overcast skies over central Tallinn.
Overcast skies over central Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Saturday in Estonia will be cloudy and overcast, and while the morning will be mostly dry and calm, the afternoon and evening will see the return of the rain showers and stronger breezes.

The coming days are set for lower average temperatures, and we will not yet quite be free of the sub-zero values, at least at nighttime.

Friday night into Saturday morning was cloudy and wet in the south, though the recent winds had died down earlier on Friday, and temperatures were well above zero nationwide.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Saturday, April 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud cover remains uniformly this morning, with light rain possible in Southeastern Estonia and a chance of fog in places. Breezes will only be very light, while ambient temperatures are a uniform 5-7 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Source: ERR

The wind will pick up again somewhat after lunch; southwesterlies of 4-8 meters per second in gusts up to 12 meters per second on the coasts.

Daytime temperatures will range from 7-9 degrees in western Estonia and particularly in coastal areas, continuing a recent trend for that part of the country to be chilliest, to 11-13 degrees in Tallinn and most of the rest of the country.

Cloud cover remains, and the rain will return, first over the islands in the afternoon, spreading across the mainland by the evening, meaning showers can be expected anywhere in Estonia Saturday evening.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Sunday, April 14 to Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Source: ERR

The rest of the weekend and into the new week will see similar conditions, though temperatures will fall – on average 9 degrees daytime Sunday, down to 7 degrees by midweek.

Similarly, while the average ambient temperature for Saturday night is forecast at +5 degrees, by Monday night, it will be -1 degree, and the same is expected Tuesday night.

There will be little wind on Monday, though showers will be even more likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The days get longer by around five minutes per day at this time of year; dawn on Saturday was at 6.10 a.m., and sundown is 8.33 p.m., while by Wednesday, the respective times will be 6.02 a.m. and 8.40 p.m. (Tallinn times).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:16

Tallinn coalition-in-waiting agreement ready in principle

07:45

Saturday's weather to see rain clouds spreading across the country by evening

12.04

Isamaa, Parempoolsed, SDE receive most donations in Q1 2024

12.04

Wolf Group remains tight-lipped about its Russian production unit

12.04

Theologian: Disassociating MPEÕK from Moscow Patriarchate will not be easy

12.04

Aleksei Jevgrafov: There will not be a smooth transition to Estonian education

12.04

TS Laevad awarded larger islands ferry connection tender to 2033

12.04

Martin Rajasalu: Artificial intelligence no longer a toy

12.04

Outgoing deputy mayor on capital's power change: It leaves a sour taste

12.04

History Museum opens exhibition about multi-ethnic Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

12.04

Minister to propose classing Moscow Patriarchate church as terror organization

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

12.04

ISS director: Russian influence activities in Estonia have become harsher

12.04

Internal Security Service publishes 2023-2024 annual review

12.04

Road speeds rising across Estonia on Friday

11.04

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo