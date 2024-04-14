Gallery: Tallinn City Council meets to appoint new city government

News
{{1713083640000 | amCalendar}}
Extraordinary Tallinn City Council sitting on Sunday. April 14, 2024.
Open gallery
161 photos
News

After four parties greenlit a new coalition agreement this weekend, Tallinn City Council convened for an extraordinary sitting Sunday to elect a new mayor and appoint the Estonian capital's new city government.

The Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Isamaa and Eesti 200's regional Tallinn boards signed the new Tallinn coalition agreement on Saturday.

On the agenda for Sunday's extraordinary Tallinn City Council meeting were mayoral elections and the appointment of the members of the new city government.

Also on the agenda is an expression of no confidence against city council deputy chair Marek Jürgenson (Center).

Voting took place until 10:50 a.m., with the sitting slated to continue from 11:05 a.m., however a recess was announced immediately.

Before noon, voting committee chair Helve Särgava announced that ballots had been issued to 40 city council members, the same number of which were counted in the ballot box, however two of the ballots were invalid. As a result, Ossinovski, the new candidate for mayor, received just 38 votes, failing to be elected.

Put to a vote was the question of whether to conduct a new round of voting at the same city council sitting, and 38 of those in attendance were in favor, passing the decision.

City council members had 15 minutes to vote in the second round. Voting began at 12:03 p.m. and the sitting was scheduled to resume at 12:33 p.m., however following yet another delay, the recess was extended to 12:45 p.m.

According to ERR's information, Ossinovski received 39 votes, meaning he came in one vote short of being elected mayor of Tallinn and that the vote will go into a third round.

Candidates announced Saturday

The four incoming coalition parties announced their candidates for office in the new Tallinn City Government on Saturday, including Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) for mayor and Sander Andla (Reform) for city council chair.

Eesti 200's candidates included Aleksei Jašin for deputy mayor for education and Margot Roose for deputy mayor for business, and Isamaa's candidates were Kristjan Järvan for deputy mayor of transport and Karl Sander Kase for deputy mayor for social affairs.

Reform, meanwhile, proposed Pärtel-Peeter Pere for deputy mayor for urban environment and public works and Viljar Jaamu for deputy mayor for city property, while the Social Democrats nominated Madle Lippus for deputy mayor for urban planning and Kaarel Oja for deputy mayor for sports, culture and law enforcement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

MEP Terras: Commission needs to focus on security, not green transition

12:56

Gallery: Tallinn City Council meets to appoint new city government

12:37

Estonian MFA advises against any non-essential travel to Israel

13.04

Eesti 200, Isamaa and Reform announce Tallinn city government candidates

13.04

Government to rationalize unemployment benefits funding sources

13.04

Madis Müller: Inflation slowing as the economy shows signs of gains in momentum

13.04

Parempoolsed announces European Parliament elections candidate list

13.04

Jürgen Ligi: I won't put my name to the Tallinn coalition agreement

13.04

Johan-Kristjan Konovalov elected new Viljandi mayor

13.04

Prime minister in Warsaw: Support for Ukraine must be based on will to win

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.04

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

12.04

ISS yearbook highlights risks of Russian citizens working in Estonian IT sector

13.04

Eesti 200, Isamaa and Reform announce Tallinn city government candidates

13.04

Fencing team coach: Katrina Lehis should not compete in European champs

12.04

Minister to propose classing Moscow Patriarchate church as terror organization

13.04

Government to rationalize unemployment benefits funding sources

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo