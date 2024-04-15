Estonia's Kristin Tattar records nine-shot win in Arizona

Estonia's Kristin Tattar won the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Jonesboro Open in Arizona on Sunday, with a score of 22 under par after three rounds.

At the end of day two, Tattar led Holyn Handley of the USA by three shots. The Estonian extended her lead on the final day to nine shots, with Handley eventually ending on -13. Eveliina Salonen of Finland finished third, a further shot behind on -12.

Kristin Tattar had a nine-stroke margin of victory at the 2024 Jonesboro Open pic.twitter.com/YjW4zWEGol — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) April 14, 2024

On the final day, Tattar recorded eight birdies, six pars and four bogeys, completing the round four under par. Salonen recorded a final round of -6, while Handley only managed -1.

Kristin Tattar picks up her second win of the season at the 2024 Jonesboro Open!! pic.twitter.com/PMS91HaN9m — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) April 14, 2024

It was Tattar's second win of the year so far, following her first place finish at the Waco Open in Texas in March. Since then, the Estonian has had to settle for the runner-up spot twice, while also finishing sixth at the season's first major at Round Rock.

