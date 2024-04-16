Andorran prime minister makes first visit to Estonia

Prime Minister of the Principality of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora visited Estonia on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations. He is the first Andorran prime minister to officially visit Tallinn.

Zamora met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at Stenbock House to discuss strengthening relations between the countries, relations with the European Union, support for Ukraine, and digital issues.

The Andorran government has recently decided to appoint a new non-resident ambassador to Estonia. "This will certainly help strengthen our bilateral relations," the prime minister said.

At the meeting, Kallas thanked Andorra for joining the European Union sanctions against Russia.

"Russian aggression is a threat to the security of the whole of Europe," said Kallas. "The more countries join the coalition for sanctions against Russia, the greater their impact."

The importance of holding Russia accountable was also discussed.

Kallas said Estonia will support Andorra's efforts to strengthen cooperation with the European Union. A new Association Agreement between the EU and Andorra is already in the works.

