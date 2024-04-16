Andorran prime minister makes first visit to Estonia

News
Kaja Kallas and Xavier Espot Zamora.
Kaja Kallas and Xavier Espot Zamora. Source: Aron Urb
News

Prime Minister of the Principality of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora visited Estonia on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations. He is the first Andorran prime minister to officially visit Tallinn.

Zamora met with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at Stenbock House to discuss strengthening relations between the countries, relations with the European Union, support for Ukraine, and digital issues.

The Andorran government has recently decided to appoint a new non-resident ambassador to Estonia. "This will certainly help strengthen our bilateral relations," the prime minister said.

At the meeting, Kallas thanked Andorra for joining the European Union sanctions against Russia.

"Russian aggression is a threat to the security of the whole of Europe," said Kallas. "The more countries join the coalition for sanctions against Russia, the greater their impact."

The importance of holding Russia accountable was also discussed. 

Kallas said Estonia will support Andorra's efforts to strengthen cooperation with the European Union. A new Association Agreement between the EU and Andorra is already in the works. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Külli Taro: Democracy looking for a way forward everywhere in the world

16:38

Andorran prime minister makes first visit to Estonia

16:33

Estonian artists to open 'Lost Summer Skies' exhibition in London this May

16:19

Madis Kallas on resigning: I don't feel tired, I feel now is the right time

16:12

Mine countermeasures operation Open Spirit 24 starts in Estonian waters

15:57

Riigikogu committee: Animal transport in cold weather cannot be prohibited

15:34

Narva's first modern kindergarten building in over 30 years now complete

14:53

Top 40 entries for the Latitude59 Pitch Competition picked

14:46

Nightjar tagged in Estonia ended up on a plate in Congo

14:10

Estonian MPs introduce bill to lower EU elections voting age to 16

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

15.04

General: Russia deploying amoeba tactics

15.04

Lidl expanding to smaller Estonian cities

15.04

Russia reciprocally expels Estonian diplomat

15.04

Shoplifting up by a third in Estonia over past few years

15.04

MP: West should discuss why Ukraine's skies are not protected like Israel's

10:20

Madis Kallas resigns as regional affairs minister

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo