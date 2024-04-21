Construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee from Monday

News
Road work sign.
Road work sign. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

From April 22 to April 27, traffic on Tartu maantee between Laulupeo and Lubja will be significantly disrupted due to water pipeline construction near Tartu maantee 60a.

During construction, the road will be partially closed, but one lane will remain open for traffic in both directions.

Traffic will not be redirected, but drivers should anticipate possible delays caused by congestion. Traffic controllers may be deployed during peak hours (7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) as needed.

Tallinn Transport Department advises drivers to avoid this section of road next week, if possible.

Traffic across Tartu maantee between Odra and Türnpu will proceed as normal, but longer travel times should be expected. 

Water pipeline construction will disrupt traffic on Tartu maantee between April 22-27. Source: Tallinn City Government

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21.04

Construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee from Monday

21.04

Despite April snow, thousands hit river for Võhandu Marathon

21.04

Electoral committee chief: Peterson can run under presumption of innocence

21.04

Pärnu wraps up winter swim season with inaugural festival

21.04

Aivo Peterson Koos party's only EU elections candidate

21.04

Estonian Greens submit full candidate list for EU elections

21.04

Report: Vitality of Estonian culture, sports needs more private funding

21.04

Nine parties, six independents apply to run in Estonia's EU elections

20.04

Estonian FM: US aid package could bring battlefield turnaround for Ukraine

20.04

Video: 5MIINUST and Puuluup release talharpa cover of Aleksander Rybak hit

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

20.04

Carnivorous diet trend among some Estonians has doctors baffled

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

20.04

Estonian FM: US aid package could bring battlefield turnaround for Ukraine

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

21.04

Nine parties, six independents apply to run in Estonia's EU elections

19.04

Why are Estonia's bogs so important?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo