Construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee from Monday

From April 22 to April 27, traffic on Tartu maantee between Laulupeo and Lubja will be significantly disrupted due to water pipeline construction near Tartu maantee 60a.

During construction, the road will be partially closed, but one lane will remain open for traffic in both directions.

Traffic will not be redirected, but drivers should anticipate possible delays caused by congestion. Traffic controllers may be deployed during peak hours (7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) as needed.

Tallinn Transport Department advises drivers to avoid this section of road next week, if possible.

Traffic across Tartu maantee between Odra and Türnpu will proceed as normal, but longer travel times should be expected.

Water pipeline construction will disrupt traffic on Tartu maantee between April 22-27. Source: Tallinn City Government

