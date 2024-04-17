Water pipeline construction to disrupt traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee

From April 22 to April 27, traffic on Tartu maantee between Laulupeo and Lubja streets will be significantly disrupted due to water pipeline construction near Tartu maantee 60a.

During construction, the road will be partially closed, but one lane will remain open for traffic in both directions.

There will be no traffic rerouting, but drivers should anticipate possible delays caused by congestion. Traffic controllers may be deployed during peak hours (7:30-10:00 and 4:00-6:30 ) as needed.

The Tallinn Transport Department advises drivers to avoid this section of Tartu maantee next week, if possible.

Traffic across Tartu maantee between Odra Street and Türnpu Street will proceed as normal, but longer travel times should be expected.

The work is being carried out by RIA Stanteks OÜ, commissioned by AS Tallinna Vesi. Details on the street closure permit are available on the Tallinn operational information website.

Water pipeline construction will disrupt traffic on Tartu maantee between April 22-27. Source: Tallinn City Government

