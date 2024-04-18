Opposition parties launch no confidence vote against new Tallinn mayor

A motion of no confidence in Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) was submitted by city council opposition parties Center and EKRE on Thursday over alleged rule-breaking at Sunday's (April 14) election.

The motion was signed by 39 members of the council and handed over at the council meeting on Thursday. There are 79 members and 40 votes would be needed for a victory.

Ossinovski was elected just four days ago, but it took three rounds of voting to get a majority.

Chairman of Center's council faction Kalle Klandorf said rules over voting secrercy were broken on Sunday.

"The third round of voting in the mayoral election was not a secret ballot, as the four political groups used a code in the ballot to identify whether their members had voted as agreed," Klandorf said.

He said opposition members do not believe Ossinovski should continue as mayor.

Kalle Klandorf Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Center called for the ballots to be rechecked yesterday.

"Elections must be free, which means that people must be able to vote according to their own free will, without pressure or obstacles. Elections must necessarily be secret and the ambassador must be able to exercise a free mandate. The evidence of violation of these principles is clear, obvious and irrefutable. Examination of the ballot papers for the third ballot reveals that the four parties in the ruling coalition have used ballot paper marking to identify how members of their political groups vote. In this way, the possibility was created to influence the Commissioners during the intervals between ballots," Klandorf said.

"With each vote, the number of votes was different, suggesting that members were influenced and pressured. If a fourth round had been held, it would have been possible to identify those who did not vote for mayoral candidate Jevgeni Ossinovski. There are several reports and evidence that members also took pictures of their ballot papers during Sunday's vote," he said.

Klandorf also pointed out that in 2023 the Election Commission said taking a photo of the ballot and sharing it is breaking secrecy rules.

Representatives of the new coalition told ERR on Wednesday that there had been discussions about such a system, but it was not implemented.

Background: Center out of power for first time in decades

Extraordinary Tallinn City Council sitting on Sunday. April 14, 2024. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Last week, the new four-party coalition (Reform Party, Eesti 200, Isamaa and SDE) replaced the former Center-SDE coalition which had been in power since 2021.

This is the first time in almost 20 years that Center has not been in power in Tallinn.

Former Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) lost a vote of no confidence last month, after which SDE left the coalition. Center is now in opposition alongside EKRE.

Kõlvart said earlier this week that the new coalition did not start in a "transparent, democratic, or European" way pointing to the three votes it took to elect Jevgeni Ossinovski as mayor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!