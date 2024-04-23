Climate minister took part in 1 government press conference over last year

Climate Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) participated in only one of the 51 weekly government press conferences over the year. The chairmen of the coalition attended the most.

The coalition holds a press conference at noon every Thursday every week at Stenbock House. Usually, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and two other ministers attend where they give an overview of the biggest issues of the day.

The government marked one year in office last week and 51 press conferences have been held during that time.

Kallas took part in the most – 36 – followed by Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) and Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), 25 and 23, respectively. Michal (Reform) has only attended one.

Explaining his low participation rate, Michal said there is a policy of responding directly to the media when asked.

Margus Tsahkna, Kaja Kallas and Lauri Läänemets at a weekly press conference. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

"From large-scale procurement of renewable energy, to traffic law or waste reform, experience shows that every journalist and publication has its own questions and viewpoint, sometimes down to the last detail, and one question is always asked after another. As we have a large field and a lot of work to do, this saves valuable time for both parties," he said.

Kateriin Pajumägi, Government Office media advisor, told ERR the government's communications office ensures that all parties are represented at the press conference.

However, the size of the parties affected attendance. In this government, Reform has seven ministers, while SDE and Eesti 200 have three each.

"Compared to previous governments – government delegations are of different sizes. In line with the large mandate the Reform Party received, they now have several more ministerial seats in government than their government partners," Pajumägi said.

Lauri Läänemets at a weekly press conference. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

She said conclusions cannot be drawn about ministers' activity based on the frequency of participating in press conferences. For example, they may be abroad.

Looking at the other ministers, Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) participated in 17 press conferences.

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform), Regional Minister Madis Kallas (SDE), and Health Minister Riina Sikkut (SDE) took part in 13 press conferences each.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and Minister of Economy and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) both attended nine times.

Reform's former Minister of Justice Kalle Laanet (four), Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (two) and Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (once) participated the least.

