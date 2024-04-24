Old City Harbor tramway work to affect Kopli-bound trams until mid-August

Construction work on Tallinn's Old City Harbor (Vanasadam) tramway along Põhja puiestee near Linnahall is set to disrupt tram services to Kopli from May 3 until mid-August. During the first weekend of May, tram lines 1, 2, and 5 will be out of service. From May 6, temporary tram line No. 1 will operate between the Kopli and Linnahall stops.

From the evening of May 3 at 8 p.m. until the end of May 5, tram traffic between Kopli and the city center will be suspended. During this interruption, tram lines 1, 2, and 5 will be replaced by bus line 52, which will run between Kopli and Mere puiestee. The service change is due to construction work on a turnaround loop at Skoone Bastion for the Linnahall stop.

Starting from May 6 until mid-August, the Kopli direction will be served by temporary tram line No. 1, operating between Kopli and Linnahall. The temporary Linnahall stop will be constructed on the new turnaround loop.

During this time, track and overhead contact system installation will take place along Põhja puiestee as part of the Old City Harbor tramway construction. Trams No. 2 and 5 will not operate, and no temporary bus lines are planned for the Kopli-bound trams since the existing public transport network, along with the temporary tram line to Linnahall, provides alternatives for those traveling from Põhja-Tallinn to the city center.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) highlighted the efforts to minimize the inconvenience caused by the construction. "We recommend Balti jaam as the primary interchange hub, offering several bus transfer options. Additionally, we have provided recommendations on which bus lines to use as replacements for the tram services. We continuously monitor the occupancy of buses through sensors and can react promptly if needed. Should there be an increase in demand, we are prepared to enhance the capacity and frequency of bus lines departing from Balti jaam that replace the trams," said Järvan.

Further information about public transport in Tallinn, including possible transfer options, is available here and here.

