Chancellor of Justice recommends reviewing minimum age requirements in laws

News
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The very different minimum age requirements in Estonian law should be thoroughly examined to see if they are consistent, said Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.

The Chancellor of Justice pointed out that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Estonian Constitution require a reasonable balance between the child's right to participation and protection.

On the one hand, a child needs special protection and care because of their physical and mental immaturity. On the other hand, the child is an autonomous legal subject who has the right to participate in decisions concerning him or her. Remember that a child's capacity for decision-making and responsibility grows as they mature. The more knowledge, experience, and understanding a young person has, the greater his or her autonomy to exercise his or her rights.

The Chancellor of Justice considers striking an appropriate balance between the child's need for protection and their right to make their own decisions when setting age limits. She gave several examples of possible discrepancies.

In Estonia, elections for municipal and parish councils are open to young people aged 16, while you must be at least 18 years old to be a member of a political party. However, younger members may belong to the party's youth council.

She also pointed out that for a young person's application for admission to upper secondary school to be accepted, the application must be made by the young person's parent.

"A 15-year-old may participate in administrative proceedings, but a minor may not act independently in administrative proceedings. In civil proceedings, a person aged 15 or over may act together with a legal representative, while a person aged 14 or over may have an independent right of appeal," she said.

When it comes to healthcare, a child's right to self-determination depends on his or her capacity to exercise informed judgement, as assessed by a healthcare professional. The processing of a child's personal data is usually based on the consent of the parent, although it sometimes also involves processing in situations where the law otherwise gives the young person the right to decide independently. For example, in relation to care, child benefit is available until the age of 19, while disability benefit is only available until the age of 16.

"It is important to involve youth representatives in discussions on these issues. Involvement should not be limited to the youth councils of political parties, but can also take the form of outreach to the Estonian School Students Councils' Union (EÕEL), child rights ambassadors of the Estonian Union for Child Welfare (Lastekaitse liit) or other national youth organizations," Madise said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:03

Experts: Doubtful politicians' social media activity will encourage young to vote

14:45

Defense exercise taking place around Tartu's Chemicum on Monday evening

14:25

Only 13.5% of organizations in Estonia have action plan to mitigate mental health risks

13:16

Estonian households' deposits exceed €12 billion in March for first time

13:08

Gallery: 5miinust ja Puuluup head to Eurovision

12:29

Chancellor of Justice recommends reviewing minimum age requirements in laws

12:06

Greens ask electoral committee to lower EU elections candidate security deposit

11:45

Defense League planning to demonstrate drone skills at Victory Day parade

11:44

Gallery: Tallinn starts tearing down illegally constructed building

11:00

High genetic risk of ADHD suggests possible health consequences

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.04

Second Finnair flight turns back from Tartu due to GPS interference

28.04

Expert: Finnair will have to discontinue Tartu flights if solution not found

28.04

Estonia aims to close Koidula border crossing at night

09:34

Study: Salary rises canceled out by cost of living in the Baltics

08:18

Estonian hotels and restaurants fear a lean summer season

27.04

Finnair plane aborts landing at Tartu airport due to GPS interference

07:55

Estonian company could start producing munitions this year

28.04

Neurodiversity movement in Estonia: The quest for a win-win situation

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo