Defense exercise taking place around Tartu's Chemicum on Monday evening

Late Monday (April 29) evening, an Estonian Military Academy (Kaitseväe Akadeemia) exercise will take place in Tartu around the Chemicum building and Raadi military campus.

During this time, more armed defense forces will be operating in the area than usual.

Activities will occur late evening, throughout the night, and early Tuesday morning.

Explosive cartridges may be used during the exercise, but only inside the building, so the activity will not involve significant noise.

All activities are coordinated in advance with the University of Tartu and Tartu city government.

