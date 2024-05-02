Thursday's weather in Estonia clear, but not warm

Thursday in Estonia is set to remain clear and sunny, though with cooler temperatures than some of those seen last week, and the mostly chilly spring continues over the weekend and into next week, particularly at night.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday was clear, though fog formed in places. Temperatures fell as low as freezing on the north coast, and were no higher than +6 degrees elsewhere.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, May 2, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has brought sunshine with thin cloud in places, but which will not bring any precipitation.

Easterly breezes will be weak, slightly more moderate near the Gulf of Riga (in gusts up to 12 meters per second).

The morning's ambient temperature values will be +5-9 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions remain through the day; easterlies of 2-8 meters per second in gusts on the coasts and the islands of up to 12 meters per second. Ambient temperatures will rise to between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius, though it will be chillier in coastal areas.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, May 3, to Monday, May 6, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight Thursday to Friday is again forecast to be cold, close to zero in places.

Friday brings more cloud, but no significant rainfall, while daytime temperatures are forecast at around 15 degrees Celsius.

Friday night/Saturday morning will be milder, with temperatures forecast at above freezing, and again it will remain calm and dry.

Saturday daytime may bring brief rain showers, but even then only to northeastern Estonia.

Temperatures will average +16 degrees, moderated by strengthening (south)westerlies in coastal areas.

From Sunday, colder air masses arrive, bringing down daytime temperatures, to +12 degrees on average, then just +10 degrees on the Monday.

Nighttime temperatures will remain around zero on average with the start of the new week.

