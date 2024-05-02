Thursday's weather in Estonia clear, but not warm

news
Spring in Estonia.
Spring in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Thursday in Estonia is set to remain clear and sunny, though with cooler temperatures than some of those seen last week, and the mostly chilly spring continues over the weekend and into next week, particularly at night.

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday was clear, though fog formed in places. Temperatures fell as low as freezing on the north coast, and were no higher than +6 degrees elsewhere.

Weather map in Estonia for the morning of Thursday, May 2, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning has brought sunshine with thin cloud in places, but which will not bring any precipitation.

Easterly breezes will be weak, slightly more moderate near the Gulf of Riga (in gusts up to 12 meters per second).

The morning's ambient temperature values will be +5-9 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Thursday, May 2, 2024. Source: ERR

Similar conditions remain through the day; easterlies of 2-8 meters per second in gusts on the coasts and the islands of up to 12 meters per second. Ambient temperatures will rise to between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius, though it will be chillier in coastal areas.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, May 3, to Monday, May 6, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight Thursday to Friday is again forecast to be cold, close to zero in places.

Friday brings more cloud, but no significant rainfall, while daytime temperatures are forecast at around 15 degrees Celsius.

Friday night/Saturday morning will be milder, with temperatures forecast at above freezing, and again it will remain calm and dry.

Saturday daytime may bring brief rain showers, but even then only to northeastern Estonia.

Temperatures will average +16 degrees, moderated by strengthening (south)westerlies in coastal areas.

From Sunday, colder air masses arrive, bringing down daytime temperatures, to +12 degrees on average, then just +10 degrees on the Monday.

Nighttime temperatures will remain around zero on average with the start of the new week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Taimi Paljak

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:08

ERR in Kherson oblast: Russian tactics have changed, Ukrainians say

08:52

Flash estimate: Estonian economy contracted by 2.1 percent in Q1 2024

08:13

ERR chief: New TV house construction tender likely to be announced this month

07:29

Foreign minister: Plenty of evidence Russia is jamming GPS systems

07:22

Ratings: Center Party support falls to five-year low

06:48

Cold spring means garden centers seeing sales boon in more 'exotic' plants

06:39

First ever Estonian reservists' week runs through to May 6

06:31

Võru Rally canceled this year

06:16

Institutions making switch to Estonian-only website domain names

06:07

Thursday's weather in Estonia clear, but not warm

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

30.04

Tallinn to close sports school

30.04

Estonian consumer prices rose quickly in April

01.05

What does volbripäev, or Walpurgis Day, celebrate?

01.05

Agency: Estonian airspace is safe, Tallinn Airport unaffected by GPS jamming

30.04

Tartu volber explained: Walpurgis the Estonian fraternity and sorority way

01.05

Presidents: Baltic states 'excellent proof' EU enlargement works

29.04

Finnair suspends flights to Tartu for 1 month to seek GPS jamming solution

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo