British helicopters flying at night around central polygon

UK helicopters will fly at night around the central polygon military training ground between May 3-5 as part of NATO's international exercise Swift Response 24.

A Chinook, WildCat, and unmanned aerial vehicles will make low-level and night flights during this time.

Rehearsals begin on Friday at 10 p.m. and end on Sunday at 6 p.m. and will take place periodically during this time.

The training ground is located in the eastern part of Kuusalu municipality in Harju County.

