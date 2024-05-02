British helicopters flying at night around central polygon

Chinook.
Chinook. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
UK helicopters will fly at night around the central polygon military training ground between May 3-5 as part of NATO's international exercise Swift Response 24.

A Chinook, WildCat, and unmanned aerial vehicles will make low-level and night flights during this time. 

Rehearsals begin on Friday at 10 p.m. and end on Sunday at 6 p.m. and will take place periodically during this time.

The training ground is located in the eastern part of Kuusalu municipality in Harju County.

British helicopters flying at night around central polygon

