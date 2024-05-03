Watch live: Kaja Kallas debates EU security at Sorbonne University in Paris

On May 3, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visits Paris, where she is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. She also takes part in a discussion on European security at the Sorbonne University, which you can watch live at 3.15 p.m. (Estonian time)

The meetings will focus on support for Ukraine, European security, and preparations for the upcoming NATO Washington Summit. Situation in the Middle East and the development of bilateral relations between Estonia and France will also be discussed.

As part of her visit, Prime Minister Kallas will deliver a speech on the future of Europe at an event organized by the Robert Schuman Foundation at the Sciences Po university in Paris.

The Prime Minister will also take part in a discussion on European security issues organized by the French newspaper Libération at the Sorbonne University. The discussion will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Libération, starting at 2.15 p.m. (Paris time) here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!