Still warm weekend, cooler weather next week

The weather will be mostly dry, but a rainy low pressure system moves from northern Finland towards northwestern Russia, with a trough reaching Estonia during the day. Humidity will increase and towards the evening there is a chance of showers in northeastern Estonia.

Saturday morning will be partly cloudy in Western Estonia, and cloudier in Eastern Estonia, but no rain. There will be a light breeze, and temperatures will rise between 6 and 11 degrees.

During the day, clouds will be light, with showers expected only in the evening in northeastern Estonia. Winds will range from 2 to 7 meters per second on the islands and 4 to 9 meters per second on the mainland. In the afternoon, the wind will increase in some places. Expect temperatures to range from 13 to 19 degrees Celsius, with the north coast occasionally reaching 10 degrees Celsius.

Starting Sunday, clouds will rise from the west, and occasional showers will spread from the islands to western and southern Estonia. The average temperature at the end of the week will be 14 degrees.

Skies will be changeable in the new week, with showers in places and sleet in eastern Estonia on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop, averaging just six degrees in the middle of the week and dropping to zero at night.

