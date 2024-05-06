Gallery: New Latvian foreign minister meets Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

On Monday, Latvia's new foreign minister Baiba Braže visited Tallinn, where she met with Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200), President Alar Karis and Riigikogu MPs.

In the Riigikogu, Braže met representatives of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200). Hussar and Braže both underlined the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in achieving common foreign and security policy goals.

"The excellent cooperation between the Baltic states allows us to act quickly and respond together to convince our partners and allies, especially in these critical times when decisiveness and courage are often needed. Such cooperation is necessary to maintain unity in Europe and to continue supporting Ukraine," Hussar said.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu also discussed parliamentary cooperation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia. Chair of the committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said at that the cooperation between Estonia and Latvia is closer than ever before, and its continuation is crucial to achieving common foreign and security policy goals.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, who assumed office in April, also met with President of the Republic Alar Karis and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) in Tallinn on Monday.

