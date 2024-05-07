Tuesday's weather in Estonia set to be chilly

Chillier weather is forecast Tuesday and through the week, particularly at nighttimes when ambient temperatures below zero are forecast. Warmer conditions are set to arrive with the weekend.

Monday night was predominantly dry, but cold – with temperatures down to as low as -2 degrees Celsius in the northeast.

Morning weather map, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning brings clear skies in the west and southwest, but some cloud elsewhere. Temperatures of +2-6 degrees will feel fresher in the teeth of northerlies of 4-10 meters per second, in gusts up to 14 meters per second.

Weather map in Estonia for Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will continue in a similar vein, and there may be occasional showers, particularly in the northeast.

The winds will swing round to the west, but of a similar intensity to those seen in the morning. Temperatures range from +10 to +12 degrees Celsius in a band running from the northwest to southeast, though colder values (+8-9 degrees) will be seen outside that, over the islands and in the northeast.

It will get colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and snow and sleet may fall in Eastern Estonia, while the weather will be dry elsewhere.

On Wednesday afternoon, rain clouds are set to move from the sea to the islands.

Nighttime temperatures will range from -1 to +5 degrees Celsius; daytime values between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Wednesday, May 8 to Saturday, May 11, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight Wednesday to Thursday will see temperatures range from -4 to -1 degrees Celsius; 0 to +5 degrees on the islands and coastal areas.

Thursday will be dry. The day will bring temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Heading into the weekend, on Friday, rain and slightly warmer air will traverse the entire country, while on Saturday occasional showers, especially towards the eastern edge of Estonia, are forecast, and temperatures may get chillier again.

