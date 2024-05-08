Raivo Küüt steps down as interior ministry undersecretary

Raivo Küüt.
Raivo Küüt. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) has released Raivo Küüt from his position as undersecretary for population and civil society, at the Ministry of the Interior, at Küüt's own request.

Läänemets told ERR that Küüt's term would have ended at the end of this year, but he otped to leave earlier to take on a freshly available position as a department head at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (Sisekaitseakadeemia).

"Unfortunately, he is leaving at the busiest of times, especially considering the ongoing situation with the Moscow Patriarchate," the minister added.

Läänemets said that it is highly likely that Küüt's vacant position will remain so for long, and in fact implied that the undersecretary position will be eliminated as one of the government's austerity measures.

According to the relevant ministerial order dated May 7, Küüt's last day of service will be the last day of this month, and he will receive financial compensation for unused vacation days (19.54 calendar day to be precise).

Raivo Küüt (55) is a former Director-General of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), a position he held 2010-2013.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Andrew Whyte

