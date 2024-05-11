Strongest solar storm in 20 years hits Earth

Earth has been struck by the strongest solar storm since 2003, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Geomagnetic storms are expected to continue through the weekend and possibly into next week, Yle wrote.

Gusts of solar wind disrupt the Earth's magnetic field, causing storm surges. On Saturday night, they were visible in several parts of the world, including Estonia.

A geomagnetic storm can cause intermittent disruptions such as satellite positioning or, in extreme cases, power outages.

A powerful solar storm has disrupted the power grid a few times in human history. In the spring of 1989, a fairly strong geomagnetic storm caused a nine-hour blackout in Canada. In the fall of 2003, such a storm knocked out the power grid in Malmö, Sweden, and also damaged the power grid in South Africa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!