Temperatures in Estonia set to rise to around 20 degrees this week

This week's temperatures will on average be warmer than those seen in recent days. Source: ERR
This week's temperatures will on average be warmer than those seen in recent days. Source: ERR
Monday in Estonia is set to see daytime average temperatures of +18 degrees Celsius, though it will remain cloudy.

As the week progresses, temperatures are forecast to warm up further, meaning an end to the recent cold snap which had seen values below zero at night.

Overnight Sunday to Monday, ambient temperatures a low as +2 degrees were seen in the southeast, and it was generally overcast, with showers in places.

Morning weather map, Monday, May 13, 2024. Source: ERR

Monday morning remains overcast and cloudy, but with very little wind. Temperatures are a more uniform +8 to +10 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Monday, May 13, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, there may be some clear patches in the west, but for the most part it will remain cloudy. Temperatures will rise to +14 to +16 degrees Celsius on the mainland, while it will be slightly cooler on the islands, and southerly and southwesterly breezes of 2-7 meters per second can make it chillier in immediate coastal areas.

It is forecast to be dry daytime.

Through the work week, ambient temperatures are forecast to gradually rise on average, both day and night: From +18 to +20 degrees during the day, and from +5 to +8 degrees nights.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Tuesday, May 14 to Friday, May 17. Source: ERR

Again, temperature values on the coasts will be chillier and only just into double figures.

Cloud cover will thing out somewhat, and it will be fairly clear, though scattered showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday nights may also see some mist in places.

Sunrise was just after 4.50 a.m. this morning, and sunset is at 9.45 p.m. (Tallinn times). By Friday, dawn and dusk will be nearly 10 minutes earlier and later respectively.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

