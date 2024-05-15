Weather in Estonia takes a turn for the warmer

Warmer weather conditions have arrived in Estonia and are set to remain through to the weekend.

The influence of a high-pressure area will intensify across the Baltic states and the southern part of Scandinavia on Wednesday, meaning warm air and resulting ambient temperatures up to 20 degrees Celsius daytime.

Despite that, sporadic, isolated showers may still be seen in places.

Wednesday night was mostly clear and dry, and temperatures ranged between 5 and 10 degrees.

Morning weather map in Estonia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Source: ERR

These conditions continue into Wednesday morning, with temperatures a fairly uniform 11-13 degrees, and mostly clear skies, save for the southeast.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Source: ERR

During the day, the cloud cover will intensify, particularly in the south, center and northeast, bringing with it chances of showers.

Breezes remain very light at 1-6 meters per second, rising to 3-8 meters per second on the north coast.

Temperatures on the mainland are forecast at 20-21 degrees, though it will be cooler on the islands and also in areas immediately on the coasts (as low as 12 degrees in places).

Four-day weather map for Estonia, Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19, 2024. Source: ERR

Looking to the rest of this week, mostly clear skies with largely dry conditions are expected, and temperatures will rise further, to as high as 22 degrees on average at the weekend, peaking at around 24 degrees in places and no lower than 18 degrees.

Slight cloud cover is forecast to return Sunday, bringing with it a chance of scattered showers, but with ambient temperatures remaining warm.

