Summery weather continues in Estonia through the weekend

Sunny weather.
Sunny weather. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
While only a couple of weeks ago we were still talking about subzero temperatures at night and wondering where the spring was, the apparent arrival of summer continues in Estonia Friday and over the weekends, with clear and sunny conditions and temperatures as high as 25 degrees in some places.

Temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning were in the +9 to 11 degrees Celsius range, while the morning dawned to clear skies nationwide.

Mean ambient temperatures this morning are 14-16 degrees already, and with only very light breezes.

Weather map for the morning of Friday, May 17, 2024. Source: ERR

These conditions prevail daytime – blue skies save for in the most easterly parts of the country, and temperatures on the mainland of 20-25 degrees, somewhat cooler on the islands.

Daytime weather map, Monday, May 17, 2024. Source: ERR

In the days to come, conditions will vary more. Some cloud co er will be seen particularly from Sunday, when scattered showers are expected in places, while there is even a chance of thunder as we head into the new week.

Four day weather outlook in Estonia, Saturday, May 18 to Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Source: ERR

Average ambient temperatures remain in the low 20s nationwide however, reaching up to 25 degrees in some areas, while at night temperatures will range from 8-11 degrees on average.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', weather forecaster Kirsi Kajamäe-Novikov.

