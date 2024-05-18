Temperatures to rise to 26 degrees on Saturday

On Saturday, the southwestern edge of a new high-pressure area will move in from Russia. The weather is going to be dry, but there may be a few clouds.

Saturday morning is mostly sunny and dry. The wind will blow from the east at 2 to 7 meters per second. Temperatures will be 13 to 17 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees on the northern coast.

The day will be clear, with scattered clouds and no significant rain. There will be east winds ranging from 3 to 9 meters per second, accompanied by variable winds on the western Estonian islands and the coast. Air temperatures will rise to between 20 and 26 degrees, but they will be around 14 degrees on the coast.

In the coming days, there will be low and variable cloud cover over Estonia. On Sunday afternoon, it will begin to rain extensively, possibly with thunderstorms. The weather will remain the same on Monday.

Showers will concentrate in southern Estonia on Tuesday, followed by generally clear skies and no rain on Wednesday. Daytime highs will reach 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 24 degrees Celsius during the first half of the new week.

--

