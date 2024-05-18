Gallery: Exhibition 'In the silence' by glass artist Eeva Käsper

Glass artist Eeva Käsper has opened a solo exhibition at Tallinn Hop Gallery. The exhibition "In the silence" is inspired by the nature of Southern Estonia, where the renowned glass artist moved a few years ago.

Käsper describes her glass sculptures as portraying nature's patterns and repetitions. Mirror prints on the gallery walls further enhance the ephemeral installation: "As you move around the gallery, the light changes them [the images of nature on photographs] as well," Käsper said.

Eeva Käsper's portfolio. Source: Mardo Männimägi

