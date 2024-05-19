Sunday brings showers, storms

Kadriorg Park
Kadriorg Park Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Showers and storms are forecast on Sunday and Monday, but the weather will still be warm in the coming week.

There will be clear sky on Sunday morning with few clouds and no rain. The temperature will range from 13 degrees (c) to 17 degrees.

According to the forecast published on Saturday evening, rain is expected after midday on Sunday in some places across the country and the wind will pick up.

The air temperature will rise to between 19 and 26 degrees.

Weather forecast on Sunday, May 19. Source: ERR

More rain and storms are forecast on Monday, but it will clear up in the following days.

Next week, the weather will be above 20 degrees (c).

Weather forecast on Sunday, May 19. Source: ERR

Editor: Helen Wright

