Monday, rest of the week remains summery in Estonia

There is no cause to feel especially blue this Monday, with the warm and sunny weather seen over the weekend forecast to continue through this week also.

Some showers in the South of the country are about the only blot on the horizon.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Monday, May 20, 2024. Source: ERR

After nighttime temperatures of 9-12 degrees Celsius and patches of showers in the South and center, the first day of the new workweek will start off with clear blue skies nationwide and temperatures of 14-16 degrees on the mainland (12 degrees over Hiiumaa).

As the day progress there will however be showers and even a chance of thunderstorms in southern and southeastern Estonia, which could bring some strong winds and possibly hail this afternoon. It will remain particularly warm there however, at 22-24 degrees.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Monday, May 20, 2024. Source: ERR

Temperatures in the northern and western portions of the country will be slightly lower: 18 degrees in Tallinn, 17 degrees in Narva, 20 degrees in western Estonia, 21 degrees on Saaremaa and 15 degrees on Hiiumaa.

The wind will also pick up during the day, with norther(east)erlies of 4-10 meters per second in gusts up to 15 meters per second expected.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, May 21, to Friday, May 24, 2024. Source: ERR

Clear, sunny and dry days are expected for the rest of the working week across the country, however.

Ambient temperatures will be on the rise, from an average of 20 degrees Tuesday to 23 degrees Friday, while nighttime temperatures will peak at 12 degrees on average in the latter part of the week.

Wind speeds will be moderate, primarily blowing from the east and northeast.

Dawn on Monday was at 4.35 a.m. and sunset is bang on 10 p.m. (Tallinn times). Sunrise will be a few minutes earlier and sundown around 10 minutes later, by Friday.

The recent dry spell and warm weather bringing people outdoors in droves has led to heightened forest fire warnings, with firefighters already having been called out to one blaze in Ida-Viru County over the weekend.

