Weather sunny, clear and warm through to the weekend

The warm spell will continue to get warmer in the coming days after slightly cooler conditions were seen Tuesday, though the weekend will bring greater cloud cover and a chance of showers in places, and even thunder, on Saturday.

Wednesday night was clear and so much chillier than the daytime (+5-10 degrees Celsius, though warmer on the islands) and moderated further by northeasterly breezes which will continue this morning.

Weather in Estonia for Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Source: ERR

Wednesday has dawned with clear skies nationwide again, with breezes gusting up to 15 meters per second in coastal areas.

The ambient temperatures this morning are 12-14 degrees.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will remain sunny, and again (north)easterlies will take the edge off the high temperatures, at least in coastal areas.

Values of up to 25 degrees are expected in Pärnu, appropriately enough since it is Estonia's summer capital, and elsewhere the mercury will be at around the low 20s, save for in the northeast and on the islands, where temperatures will be in the late teens daytime.

Four-day weather outlook Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26, 2024. Source: ERR

The latter half of the week will bring higher averages day and night, peaking at 26 degrees Celsius on average Saturday and Sunday, and at 15 degrees Friday and Saturday nights.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will remain dry and clear, though some cloud will start to mass on the last work day of the week, with a chance even of showers and possible thunder in Western Estonia Friday evening.

There will be further chances of showers and thunderstorms on the Saturday, while ambient temperatures can rise to as high as 29 degrees in places.

Dawn on Wednesday was at 4.31 a.m. (Tallinn time) and will come at 4.24 a.m. on Sunday. Sunset is at 10.04 p.m., and around 10 minutes later on Sunday.

