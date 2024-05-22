Weather sunny, clear and warm through to the weekend

News
A mallard drake enjoying the sunshine.
A mallard drake enjoying the sunshine. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

The warm spell will continue to get warmer in the coming days after slightly cooler conditions were seen Tuesday, though the weekend will bring greater cloud cover and a chance of showers in places, and even thunder, on Saturday.

Wednesday night was clear and so much chillier than the daytime (+5-10 degrees Celsius, though warmer on the islands) and moderated further by northeasterly breezes which will continue this morning.

Weather in Estonia for Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Source: ERR

Wednesday has dawned with clear skies nationwide again, with breezes gusting up to 15 meters per second in coastal areas.

The ambient temperatures this morning are 12-14 degrees.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Source: ERR

The day will remain sunny, and again (north)easterlies will take the edge off the high temperatures, at least in coastal areas.

Values of up to 25 degrees are expected in Pärnu, appropriately enough since it is Estonia's summer capital, and elsewhere the mercury will be at around the low 20s, save for in the northeast and on the islands, where temperatures will be in the late teens daytime.

Four-day weather outlook Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26, 2024. Source: ERR

The latter half of the week will bring higher averages day and night, peaking at 26 degrees Celsius on average Saturday and Sunday, and at 15 degrees Friday and Saturday nights.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will remain dry and clear, though some cloud will start to mass on the last work day of the week, with a chance even of showers and possible thunder in Western Estonia Friday evening.

There will be further chances of showers and thunderstorms on the Saturday, while ambient temperatures can rise to as high as 29 degrees in places.

Dawn on Wednesday was at 4.31 a.m. (Tallinn time) and will come at 4.24 a.m. on Sunday. Sunset is at 10.04 p.m., and around 10 minutes later on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

06:59

Weather sunny, clear and warm through to the weekend

21.05

Gallery: Anna Hints' and Tushar Prakash's new movie 'Sauna Day' premieres at Cannes

21.05

Meelis Oidsalu: European matters closer to Estonians' hearts than ever before

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

21.05

Estonian MPs deem ICC's request for Netanyahu's arrest inappropriate

21.05

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

21.05

Feature | A symbol of Ukrainian spirit: Vyshyvanka Day in Tallinn

21.05

Gallery: Estonian sustainable design showcased in New York

21.05

Viljandi becomes episcopal town

21.05

Chairman: Minister made false claims about Center, Toom

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

21.05

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

21.05

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

21.05

Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

20.05

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

21.05

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo