Almost 1,800 gymnasts take part in nature-themed dance party

"Mine metsa" dance party at Kalev Stadium. Source: ERR
Almost 2,000 gymnasts took part in a forest and nature-themed dance party "Go to the Woods" ("Mine metsa") at Tallinn's Kalev Central Stadium on Sunday.

Training for the 24th gymnast party started last year and participants were allowed to practice on the stadium's field for three days. On Sunday afternoon, the dancers were joyful, "Aktuaalne Kaamera" reported.

"The youngest are six months to 3–5-year-olds, there are 150. Next comes the toddlers – 304 in total, and then there are the higher age groups," said the main organizer Lembe Laas. In total, 1,800 people took part.

The smallest gymnasts participated in the party thanks to their active parents.

"We have tried to involve children in the rehearsals, but understandably, they just want to run around the field and play. We have tried to do it without rehearsals, but on the field, we can see that as soon as the music is turned on, the children are interested and want to participate in everything, which is also nice to see," Talis told "Aktuaalne kaamera"

This year's theme "Go to the Woods" ("Mine metsa") touches all participants, according to the main organizer, because everyone has, in some way, had contact with the forest.

"These little babies and toddlers, who have come to rehearsals with their parents /…/ have already been there with their parents and gained inspiration. And young people genuinely enjoy camping and the wildlife," said director Ulvi Mägi.

This year, for the first time, the event took place at the stadium, rather than in Pirita.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Lotta Raidna, Helen Wright

