Banksy's exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

News
View from the exhibition
View from the exhibition "The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind" Source: Dominik Gruss
News

An exhibition of anonymous British street artist and political activist Banksy's work will open in Telliskivi this summer after traveling across Europe.

"The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind" documents the artist's career through more than 150 works. Graffiti, photographs, sculptures, video installations, and prints are featured in the exhibition at M building (M-hoone).

This is the largest Banksy exhibition ever displayed in Estonia. Until now, you could only see the artist's works in Estonia's PoCo Art Museum.

For the legendary graffiti artist, the exhibition is not fully authorized but is compatible with the artist's motto "Copyright is for losers" ("Autoriõigus on luuseritele"). Banksy last opened an authorized exhibition in Glasgow, in 2023, which was the first time in 14 years, but he also authorized it himself.

The exhibition has been curated by Virginia Jean.

Banksy is a world-famous and influential modern artists. In 2010, they appeared in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people, alongside Barack Obama, Steve Jobs, and Lady Gaga. Works created by Banksy have sold for millions of euros.

"The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind" is on display from July 5 to October 27. The exhibition texts are in Estonian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Erratic electricity prices in Estonia may persist through fall

14:25

Actor: Money laundering play shows Estonians' potential

13:41

UK snap election came as a surprise

13:22

Ex-minister Laanet's apartment rental case now under criminal investigation

13:08

EE-ALARM system temporarily stopped due to glitch

13:01

Tallinn creates city architect position

12:36

Banksy's exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

12:02

Spring Storm 70 percent attendance rate could be improved

11:36

Institute: Estonia's general fertility rate drops to lowest in century

11:01

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova wraps up London competition with a win

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

27.05

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

27.05

Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

27.05

Foreign minister: Russia's hybrid actions require a response

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo