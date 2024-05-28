Banksy's exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

An exhibition of anonymous British street artist and political activist Banksy's work will open in Telliskivi this summer after traveling across Europe.

"The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind" documents the artist's career through more than 150 works. Graffiti, photographs, sculptures, video installations, and prints are featured in the exhibition at M building (M-hoone).

This is the largest Banksy exhibition ever displayed in Estonia. Until now, you could only see the artist's works in Estonia's PoCo Art Museum.

For the legendary graffiti artist, the exhibition is not fully authorized but is compatible with the artist's motto "Copyright is for losers" ("Autoriõigus on luuseritele"). Banksy last opened an authorized exhibition in Glasgow, in 2023, which was the first time in 14 years, but he also authorized it himself.

The exhibition has been curated by Virginia Jean.

Banksy is a world-famous and influential modern artists. In 2010, they appeared in Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people, alongside Barack Obama, Steve Jobs, and Lady Gaga. Works created by Banksy have sold for millions of euros.

"The Mystery of Banksy – A Genius Mind" is on display from July 5 to October 27. The exhibition texts are in Estonian and English.

--

