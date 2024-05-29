Estonia's sled dogs are not only active in winter

Huskies.
Huskies. Source: ERR
As the name implies, you may assume that sled dogs are only active in the winter, but in reality, they are very active in warmer weather and are not as afraid of the hot temperature as their two-legged owners.

Compared to the winter season, Siberian huskies find summer a time for relaxation.

"Of course, they prefer the snow and the cold weather. Compared to the summer when they can relax, in winter they lead an active life by pulling sleds, going on long hikes, and getting plenty of exercise. We continue the hikes in the summer, but they are much easier," said Renata Krohv, owner of the Paasiku Dog Manor.

It may even seem that these dogs can handle the warmth better than humans.

"People have a weather problem: in the winter, it is too cold, and in the summer it is too hot. Huskies do not have that because during winter, they enjoy the cold, and during summer, they are quite satisfied. It seems that they adjust even a little better," Krohv said.

According to the owner, Estonians have the assumption that sled dogs only live in the wintertime.

"We usually get visitors in the winter because they believe we do not do anything during summer. In reality, we deal with the dogs all year around, including summer."

Like all sled dogs, the Siberian huskies need constant activity. The summer dog rides have attracted more foreigners than locals.

"We were impressed by the friendliness of the dogs, even though it is a part of their nature. Our experience was amazing because my son loves dogs and that is the reason we came," visitors from London said.

The Paasiku Dog Manor family began their journey of raising Siberian huskies more than 15 years ago, and now their pack amounts to 26 huskies. The Siberian huskies are becoming more popular in Estonia, but usually, the weather prevents rides taking place in winter. The dogs despise rain the most.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Lotta Raidna

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

