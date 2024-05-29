Gallery: Landowners protest compensation, restrictions outside Riiigikogu

Landowners and forest owners traveled to Tallinn on Wednesday to hold a protest outside the Riigikogu to draw attention to state restrictions and levels of compensation.

The protesters called for quick and fair compensation for forest owners whose land is subject to natural protection restrictions, a cap on Land Tax rates, and to stop creating restrictions on private land.

The event was organized by associations representing the agricultural and forestry sectors, hunters and landowners.

