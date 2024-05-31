Gallery: Tõnu Tamm's exhibition 'Over the River' opens in Tartu

Tõnu Tamm remembrance exhibition
9 photos
9 photos
Last weekend, Tartu's Gallery of Taampere House opened an exhibition "Over the River" ("Üle jõe") which commemorates photographer Tõnu Tamm and his work.

Tamm (1971-2023) was a self-taught photographer from Tartu, an inventor, experimentalist, an enthusiast of rangefinder cameras, a pinhole photography representative, and a lecturer at the higher education of arts.

His unexpected death in May 2023 left behind a collection of 15,000 negatives, filled with hundreds of exposed black and white and colorful photos, and many rare handmade cameras.

At the exhibition, Tamm's relatives and friends give an overview of his creative work, commemorating him on the anniversary of his death. The exhibition features Tamm's original prints, both black and white and color analog photographs.

The exhibition curators remembered Tamm as a photographer who always had a camera with him. A large part of his legacy consists of photos of his friends, Tartu's social and nightlife, and street scenes.

His working process always amused his friends. "Tõnu was always fixing his tripod, joining the standing companions, and capturing the situation through a self-timer. The captured moments became obscure and unexpected in his own way, as Tõnu peered at the posers for a long time through the light meter, framed and searched, set and finally pressed the button for a reason known only to him and in the moment, catching something warm and humorous again and again. Something that only he could look for and see," the friends remembered.

Tõnu Tamm's commemoration exhibition "Over the River" ("Üle jõe") is open in the Gallery of Taampere House until June 16.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

