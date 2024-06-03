May's air temperature 3 degrees warmer than average

The average air temperature in May was 13.7 Celcius – 3.2 degrees warmer than the long-term average. The conditions were also drier than usual.

Estonia's long-term (1991-2020) average air temperature in May is 10.5 degrees.

This year was even warmer in some places than in May 2014 when many new records were set across the country. At that time, for example, the air temperature in Kunda was recorded as 33.1 degrees.

However, this year, the maximum air temperature was recorded at 29.9 degrees, which was measured on May 31 in Narva. Local records were broken in Heltermaa and Ristna in Hiiu County.

At the same time, the average amount of precipitation in Estonia was only 12 millimeters, which is 29 percent of the norm. May was just as dry last year.

The end of May was sunnier than average. Estonia had an average of 390 hours of sunshine, which is 137 percent of the norm.

