Gallery: EKA's annual Spring Exhibition

On Wednesday, the Estonian Academy of Arts' traditional graduation projects festival Tase opened again in Tallinn, giving an overview of the situation in Estonian youth's art, design, and architecture.

You can witness the creativity of the students in the Estonian Academy of Arts, as well as in the abandoned Tallinn Art Hall Gallery on Freedom Square. In addition to exhibition halls, the graduation projects festival expands into the Art Hall's back rooms, former studio rooms, the old Kuku club, the Freedom Square galleries, and the inner garden.

"I suppose we all hoped until the last moment that the Art Hall would carry out construction. To our despair, we realized it would not, but in a way, we are also grateful because the Estonian Academy of Arts has had the chance to display its works there for the second year in a row. These surfaces are made for art," said the festival organizer Kaisa Maasik.

The Art Hall displays around 80 student graduation projects. Although the subjects vary, according to the festival organizer, the works flow in two directions: the tale of war and your own story. Additionally, you can see fictional worlds that take the viewer into a different time and place.

Alongside the Art Hall, they opened another showcase for the projects at the EKA main building, where you can find the faculty of architecture and art culture works. Around the city, there are also six smaller satellite shows.

"Everything that happens around us has an effect. And you can see that clearly. The students are aware of the society and themselves. They have also found a way to involve the modern digital world with the physical world, and how the materials and room around us create significance," said the EKA main building exhibition organizer Anni Kärmik.

The Tase exhibition is open until June 14.

