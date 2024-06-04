Gallery: EKA's annual Spring Exhibition

News
EKA Faculty of Architecture opens graduation projects exhibition
Open gallery
42 photos
News

On Wednesday, the Estonian Academy of Arts' traditional graduation projects festival Tase opened again in Tallinn, giving an overview of the situation in Estonian youth's art, design, and architecture.

You can witness the creativity of the students in the Estonian Academy of Arts, as well as in the abandoned Tallinn Art Hall Gallery on Freedom Square. In addition to exhibition halls, the graduation projects festival expands into the Art Hall's back rooms, former studio rooms, the old Kuku club, the Freedom Square galleries, and the inner garden.

"I suppose we all hoped until the last moment that the Art Hall would carry out construction. To our despair, we realized it would not, but in a way, we are also grateful because the Estonian Academy of Arts has had the chance to display its works there for the second year in a row. These surfaces are made for art," said the festival organizer Kaisa Maasik.

The Art Hall displays around 80 student graduation projects. Although the subjects vary, according to the festival organizer, the works flow in two directions: the tale of war and your own story. Additionally, you can see fictional worlds that take the viewer into a different time and place.

Alongside the Art Hall, they opened another showcase for the projects at the EKA main building, where you can find the faculty of architecture and art culture works. Around the city, there are also six smaller satellite shows.

"Everything that happens around us has an effect. And you can see that clearly. The students are aware of the society and themselves. They have also found a way to involve the modern digital world with the physical world, and how the materials and room around us create significance," said the EKA main building exhibition organizer Anni Kärmik.

The Tase exhibition is open until June 14.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:12

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

08:41

Riigikogu no-confidence motion against IT minister Tiit Riisalo fails

08:15

Gallery: EKA's annual Spring Exhibition

07:56

Heavy rain brings central Pärnu traffic almost to a standstill

07:55

Evelyn Sepp: Forthcoming climate law is cheating and a waste of time

07:30

Estonian junior women's rifle team takes European bronze

07:00

Summery weather this week gradually to cool down

03.06

Gallery: Estonian Artists' Association Spring Exhibition opens in Lasnamäe

03.06

SDE still seeking Lasnamäe district elder candidate

03.06

Domestic gas prices to rise again

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.05

Border costs rise by €4 million after Russia land swap scrapped

03.06

Balti jaam train station temporarily closing for one week in July

02.06

Children's Day in Estonia overshadowed by threat of cuts to social services

03.06

Election website experiencing technical difficulties

03.06

Estonia's Social Democrats leading polls again ahead of European elections

03.06

Defense ministry sells empty Tallinn building for €1.1 million

03.06

Estonian flag 140 celebrations to be held across country

30.05

Estonia spending €500,000 on reburying Red Army soldiers' remains

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo