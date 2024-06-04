Writer Juhan Liiv's psyche explored in new museum exhibition

On Friday the Juhan Liiv Museum opened an outdoor exhibition "Juhan Liiv's Psyche" ("Juhan Liivi meelemaastikud') where you can learn more about the writer, his work and mentality.

The museum's new outdoor display showcases Liiv's creative work alongside positive emotions.

At the exhibition, you can find the correlation between Liiv's work and nature, imagine the writer's mind as a physical landscape and mindscape.

Visitors will have the chance to peek into Liiv's head: and see what made him happy, what drove him angry and mad, and why he wanted to become the Polish king.

The exhibition is in English and Estonian and takes both children and adults into account. The conception and design were co-created by the Liiv Museum and the design company Velvet.

The museum as a whole, as well as the new display, is open every day during summer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!