Gallery: Mihkel Ilus and Árpád Forgó open joint exhibition in Lithuania

At the beginning of May, Mihkel Ilus and Hungarian artist Árpád Forgó opened their joint exhibition "Up to a Point" at the Klaipeda Culture Communication Center in Lithuania.

The exhibition's idea lies in seeking out the material boundaries and the opportunities for interpretation. Both artists deal with repetitive rhythmic patterns in their work by testing out the same idea in different variations or by creating new compositions from objects or chosen modules. Some exhibitions can be viewed as an unanswered or endless creation, that the viewer can ponder over or finish in their thoughts.

Both artists work in the field of geometry and minimalism by creating compositions, structures, and sculpture pieces. The exhibition works originate from the artists' meticulous trials over the past few years. They continue to find the boundaries and interpretations between the materials that show very different visual results.

"Up to a Point" is Ilus's and Forgó's first joint exhibition.

The exhibition curator is the Hungarian curator Gabor Pinter. The exhibition will remain open until July 7.

